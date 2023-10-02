JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $343.50 million-$345.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.49 million. JFrog also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.08-$0.09 EPS.

JFrog Stock Up 0.1 %

FROG opened at $25.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79. JFrog has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $30.94.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.99 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 26.55%. Analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on FROG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JFrog from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. William Blair upgraded JFrog from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JFrog presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $1,391,851.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,335,018 shares in the company, valued at $161,917,796.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $925,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,089,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,564,582.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $1,391,851.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,335,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,917,796.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 484,013 shares of company stock worth $13,911,880 in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

Further Reading

