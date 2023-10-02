JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $87.00 million-$88.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.56 million. JFrog also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.26-$0.28 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $25.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.79. JFrog has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $30.94.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 26.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FROG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair raised shares of JFrog from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JFrog from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.36.

In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 11,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $314,541.46. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 590,498 shares in the company, valued at $15,937,541.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 11,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $314,541.46. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 590,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,937,541.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $944,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,193,840 shares in the company, valued at $194,089,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 484,013 shares of company stock worth $13,911,880. Corporate insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of JFrog by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its stake in JFrog by 84.7% in the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 130,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 857.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 695.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 979,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,143,000 after purchasing an additional 856,700 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

