John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Position Trimmed by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 86,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 212.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 193,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after buying an additional 131,403 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 39,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Enzi Wealth boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 736,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,593,000 after purchasing an additional 130,631 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $47.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.37. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $51.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Stories

