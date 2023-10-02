Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.9% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $856,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.7 %

JNJ opened at $155.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.65.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

