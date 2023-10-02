Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Raised by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.4% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.65.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $155.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.29. The company has a market cap of $404.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

