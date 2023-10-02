JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.7% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JPM opened at $145.02 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

