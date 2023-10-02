JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Raised by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 4.3% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $31,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $145.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $421.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.02 and a 200-day moving average of $142.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.