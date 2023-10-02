JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target to GBX 170

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 150 ($1.83) to GBX 170 ($2.08) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the retailer’s stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 198.57 ($2.42).
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MKS
Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 0.6 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Fiona Dawson purchased 9,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £19,885.20 ($24,282.82). In other news, insider Fiona Dawson acquired 9,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,885.20 ($24,282.82). Also, insider Stuart Machin sold 220,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.32), for a total transaction of £418,180.50 ($510,661.25). Insiders bought a total of 9,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,666 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Marks and Spencer Group
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.