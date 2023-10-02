K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Clarus Securities Forecasts

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Analysts at Clarus Securities decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 27th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$69.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$72.36 million. K92 Mining had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.37%.

K92 Mining stock opened at C$5.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.39. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$5.26 and a 12 month high of C$8.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

