KeyCorp Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Workday in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Workday’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Workday’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WDAY. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Workday from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Workday

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $214.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of -447.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.54. Workday has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $252.72.

Institutional Trading of Workday

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $869,334.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,795,155.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $869,334.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,795,155.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,476 shares of company stock valued at $31,321,443 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.