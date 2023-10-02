KeyCorp Comments on Terex Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Terex in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.61. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $7.09 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terex’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.03 EPS.

TEX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.42.

Terex Stock Performance

Terex stock opened at $57.62 on Monday. Terex has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.68.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.69. Terex had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,595,000 after purchasing an additional 205,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,978,000 after purchasing an additional 68,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Terex by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,041,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,154,000 after purchasing an additional 34,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Terex by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,340,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,974,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,523,000 after purchasing an additional 482,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Terex Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

