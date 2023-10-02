KeyCorp Weighs in on Micron Technology, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Micron Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Micron Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.93) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $68.03 on Monday. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $581,559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 58,309.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,807,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 37,766.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,358,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $401,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $447,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $37,262,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $1,097,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,600,570.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $447,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,262,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,810 shares of company stock worth $16,548,800 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

