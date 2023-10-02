Leede Jones Gab Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH)

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leede Jones Gab upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Theratechnologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 27th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.44). The consensus estimate for Theratechnologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Theratechnologies’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Theratechnologies from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Shares of TSE:TH opened at C$2.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$69.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.41. Theratechnologies has a 52 week low of C$1.22 and a 52 week high of C$15.00.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$23.84 million for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 1,116.86% and a negative net margin of 36.54%.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

