Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Caribou Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.93) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.80). The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.61) per share.

CRBU has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of CRBU stock opened at $4.78 on Monday. Caribou Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $422.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 780.23% and a negative return on equity of 37.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 70,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Caribou Biosciences by 7.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

