Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LDOS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Leidos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of LDOS opened at $92.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.82. Leidos has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. Leidos had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $300,351.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,170,655.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 56.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Leidos by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Leidos by 56.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

