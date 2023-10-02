Little House Capital LLC Sells 1,334 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Little House Capital LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,105 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.1% of Little House Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the second quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,279 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $434.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $502.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

