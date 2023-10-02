Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth about $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lantheus by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,791,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Lantheus by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 10,950 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $750,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,467 shares in the company, valued at $22,594,846.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lantheus news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $189,059.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,976.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $750,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,467 shares in the company, valued at $22,594,846.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,833. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNTH. StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lantheus from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

Lantheus Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LNTH opened at $69.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.33. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. Lantheus had a return on equity of 67.18% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

