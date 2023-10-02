Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Datadog by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 108,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 15,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $1,389,489.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,444 shares in the company, valued at $18,242,538.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 15,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $1,389,489.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,444 shares in the company, valued at $18,242,538.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $8,405,271.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,190,499.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,169,695 shares of company stock worth $111,812,888 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $91.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $118.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of -350.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,557.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DDOG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DDOG

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.