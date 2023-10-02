Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.73 Million Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5,908.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,793,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,829,000 after buying an additional 1,763,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,057,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,191,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,883,000 after purchasing an additional 265,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 712.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 263,893 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

American Equity Investment Life Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $53.64 on Monday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $851.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 600.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Equity Investment Life

In other news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 183,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $9,902,068.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,028,134 shares in the company, valued at $55,570,642.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Equity Investment Life news, CFO Axel Andre sold 29,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $1,576,936.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at $740,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 183,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $9,902,068.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,028,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,570,642.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 563,299 shares of company stock valued at $30,415,632. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.