Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 45.7% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $187.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.53 and its 200-day moving average is $185.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.25 and a 12-month high of $212.82.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

