Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.78 Million Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after buying an additional 491,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $460,775,000 after buying an additional 68,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94,874 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,866,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $414,954,000 after buying an additional 171,810 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Science Applications International by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,625,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,687,000 after acquiring an additional 25,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Down 1.1 %

SAIC opened at $105.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.11. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $88.06 and a 1 year high of $123.53.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 16.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $390,523.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,275,047.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

