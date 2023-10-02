Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2,125.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on VMI. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

NYSE VMI opened at $240.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.21. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.41 and a 1 year high of $353.36.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 19.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.