Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $590,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $79.71 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $84.83. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arch Capital Group

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.