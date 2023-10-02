Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $589,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 217,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,885,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Planet Fitness by 28.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 28,501 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 243,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Planet Fitness by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 620,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,173,000 after purchasing an additional 27,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $49.18 on Monday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $85.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average of $66.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 86.09% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PLNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. TD Cowen cut Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.65.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

