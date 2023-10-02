Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of O-I Glass worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at $26,558,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,291,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,970,000 after buying an additional 1,231,866 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 3,268.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,763,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 2,630.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 869,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,721,000 after buying an additional 838,000 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on OI. Bank of America dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered O-I Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of OI opened at $16.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $23.57.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

