LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

LYB opened at $94.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.32.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after acquiring an additional 335,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after buying an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 45.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,905,000 after buying an additional 1,972,160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,829,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $547,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,608,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $515,331,000 after acquiring an additional 95,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Free Report

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.