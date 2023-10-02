Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 198.57 ($2.42).
Several analysts recently weighed in on MKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 150 ($1.83) to GBX 170 ($2.08) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 197 ($2.41) to GBX 300 ($3.66) in a research report on Friday.
View Our Latest Research Report on MKS
Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 0.6 %
Insider Activity
In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Fiona Dawson acquired 9,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £19,885.20 ($24,282.82). In other news, insider Stuart Machin sold 220,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.32), for a total value of £418,180.50 ($510,661.25). Also, insider Fiona Dawson purchased 9,080 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £19,885.20 ($24,282.82). Insiders purchased 9,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,666 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
About Marks and Spencer Group
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Marks and Spencer Group
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.