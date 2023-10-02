Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,833 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 401,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,752,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $7,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,752,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,423 shares of company stock worth $20,320,363. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.07.

View Our Latest Report on MAR

Marriott International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $196.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.45 and its 200-day moving average is $183.87. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.25 and a 52 week high of $210.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.