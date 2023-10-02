McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $9.01 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

McGuire Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.7% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. HSBC started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.65.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $155.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

