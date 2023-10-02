Members Trust Co Invests $1.30 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Members Trust Co bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.7 %

JPM opened at $145.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $421.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

