Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.85.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRTX. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $43.56 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average of $38.47.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.23) by $0.19. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,709.33% and a negative return on equity of 79.37%. The company had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 153.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 1,201,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $33,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201,440 shares in the company, valued at $89,000,032. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc bought 1,201,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,201,440 shares in the company, valued at $89,000,032. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Faheem Hasnain purchased 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $299,989.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,989.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 458.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 19,898 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,075,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,022,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

