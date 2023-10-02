Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Buys 760 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.3% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,648 shares of company stock worth $14,945,452. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $130.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $139.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.