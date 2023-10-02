Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) – B. Riley dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Montauk Renewables in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 28th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Montauk Renewables’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Montauk Renewables’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $53.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.14 million.

MNTK has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Montauk Renewables in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Montauk Renewables from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Montauk Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of Montauk Renewables stock opened at $9.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94. Montauk Renewables has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Institutional Trading of Montauk Renewables

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 152.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth about $52,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 145.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

