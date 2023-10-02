Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Motorola Solutions in a report released on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.24. The consensus estimate for Motorola Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $10.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.03 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.67.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $272.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.38 and a 200-day moving average of $284.49. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $212.76 and a one year high of $299.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

