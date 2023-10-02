Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.52% of Natera worth $28,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 8.0% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 70,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 13.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Natera during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 1,234.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTRA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $221,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 504,746 shares in the company, valued at $22,319,868.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $221,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 504,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,319,868.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $123,305.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,406,181.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,480 shares of company stock worth $1,722,620. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $44.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.48. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.67 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 88.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

