Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.05.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Navient Stock Performance

Navient stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.78, a current ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43. Navient has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.58.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.53 million. Navient had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Navient will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Navient’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Insider Activity at Navient

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $380,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 404,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,681,104.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 26.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,272,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,351,000 after buying an additional 3,502,330 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Navient by 22.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,113,000 after purchasing an additional 467,779 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,458,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 449,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,066,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Articles

