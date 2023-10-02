NextEra Energy (NEE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) recently:

9/28/2023 – NextEra Energy had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2023 – NextEra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/28/2023 – NextEra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $91.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2023 – NextEra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $82.00 to $80.00.

9/28/2023 – NextEra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $105.00 to $96.00.

9/21/2023 – NextEra Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/21/2023 – NextEra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $91.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/6/2023 – NextEra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $89.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2023 – NextEra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2023 – NextEra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – NextEra Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $57.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.98 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.05 and a 200-day moving average of $72.76.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

