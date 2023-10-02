NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.48.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.75 to $11.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $10.69 on Monday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.13.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $945.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.66 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 61.01%. Research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 329,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 329,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,852. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $2,922,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,528,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,865,265.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 481,491 shares of company stock worth $5,610,901 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 79,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

As of September 1, 2023, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc was acquired by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services.

