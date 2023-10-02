Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.68-$1.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOMD. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Nomad Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NOMD opened at $15.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $811.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomad Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nomad Foods by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

See Also

