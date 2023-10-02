Northland Capmk Comments on Sangoma Technologies Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SANG)

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, September 28th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Sangoma Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SANG. TD Securities cut shares of Sangoma Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Sangoma Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Sangoma Technologies from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sangoma Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

Sangoma Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SANG opened at $3.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76. Sangoma Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $5.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangoma Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 29.1% in the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,097,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,427,000 after purchasing an additional 699,126 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Sangoma Technologies by 25.0% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 936,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 186,980 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sangoma Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 433,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 42,360 shares in the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

