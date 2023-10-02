NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,271 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,056,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,763,663,000 after acquiring an additional 267,061 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $3,900,874,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,702,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,028,280,000 after buying an additional 322,662 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA opened at $434.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $502.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 105.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.25.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

