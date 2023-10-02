NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,848 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.8% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. David J Yvars Group lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after buying an additional 143,483 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $434.99 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 105.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Argus raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

