Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 642.20 ($7.84).
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OCDO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 450 ($5.50) to GBX 400 ($4.88) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 740 ($9.04) to GBX 640 ($7.82) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th.
Ocado Group Trading Up 3.3 %
About Ocado Group
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.
