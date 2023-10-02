Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 642.20 ($7.84).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OCDO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 450 ($5.50) to GBX 400 ($4.88) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 740 ($9.04) to GBX 640 ($7.82) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OCDO

Ocado Group Trading Up 3.3 %

About Ocado Group

Shares of LON:OCDO opened at GBX 600.40 ($7.33) on Monday. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of GBX 342 ($4.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,017 ($12.42). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 797.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 596.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.96. The company has a market cap of £4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,200.80 and a beta of 1.48.

(Get Free Report

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.