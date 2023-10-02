Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $535,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $470.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $87.31 and a 12 month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

