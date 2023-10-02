Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) & Atlantis Technology Group (OTCMKTS:ATNP) Financial Contrast

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) and Atlantis Technology Group (OTCMKTS:ATNP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Plumas Bancorp and Atlantis Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plumas Bancorp 36.42% 24.30% 1.83% Atlantis Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Plumas Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantis Technology Group has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plumas Bancorp $70.81 million 2.83 $26.44 million $4.95 6.90 Atlantis Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Plumas Bancorp and Atlantis Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Plumas Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantis Technology Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.4% of Plumas Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Plumas Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 92.7% of Atlantis Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Plumas Bancorp and Atlantis Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plumas Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Atlantis Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Plumas Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.31%.

Summary

Plumas Bancorp beats Atlantis Technology Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio includes term real estate, commercial, and industrial term loans; government-guaranteed and agricultural loans, as well as credit lines; consumer, automobile, and home equity loans; land development and construction loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company provides remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, internet banking with bill-pay options, cashier's check, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, night depository, safe deposit box, direct deposit, electronic funds transfer, and other customary banking services. Plumas Bancorp was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Atlantis Technology Group

MEDPLUS CORP was initially engaged in the manufacture and sale of intraocular lenses and other ophthalmic products. In late 1992, the Company ceased its ophthalmic operations and redirected its activities to the patient finance industry through the Company’s acquisition of Patient Plus, Lincoln Professional Services Corporation and Financial Health Network. The Company now works on behalf of health care, dental care, death care and veterinary providers to find non-recourse financingfor their patients.

