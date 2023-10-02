Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Holdings Raised by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,194,000 after purchasing an additional 700,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,529,000 after buying an additional 111,170 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,378,000 after acquiring an additional 413,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,753,000 after acquiring an additional 103,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,979,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,466,000 after purchasing an additional 514,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $94.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.33.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

