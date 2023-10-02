PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,683 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.15% of PTC worth $25,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 57.9% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 34.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth $8,553,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in PTC by 43.8% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PTC in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $112,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,889.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,800 shares of company stock worth $1,273,448 over the last quarter. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $141.68 on Monday. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.82 and a twelve month high of $152.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.42.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $542.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.35 million. PTC had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

