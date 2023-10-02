Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Pulmonx from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.
Insider Transactions at Pulmonx
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmonx
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Pulmonx by 117.4% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 12,323 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,813,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pulmonx Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ LUNG opened at $10.33 on Monday. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 8.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $392.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.47.
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 40.65% and a negative net margin of 99.76%. The business had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Pulmonx Company Profile
Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
