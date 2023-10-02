Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Cameco Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Raymond James lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Cameco in a report issued on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.23). Cameco had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of C$482.00 million for the quarter.

CCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.13.

Shares of CCO stock opened at C$53.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.64. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$28.98 and a 52 week high of C$56.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.88.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

