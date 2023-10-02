Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Issued By Zacks Research

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Oshkosh in a report issued on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Oshkosh’s current full-year earnings is $8.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OSK. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.07.

Oshkosh stock opened at $95.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.33 and its 200 day moving average is $87.15. Oshkosh has a one year low of $70.14 and a one year high of $106.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $832,613.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $832,613.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $336,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,848 shares in the company, valued at $813,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,452. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 86.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 284.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

